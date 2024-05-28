Auburn’s Jackson Koivun captures 2024 Haskins Award, given to men’s college Player of the Year

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It’s hard to imagine Jackson Koivun’s freshman year at Auburn going any better.

Now, he’s being recognized for his incredible season.

On Tuesday, Koivun was named winner of the 2024 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, given to the best male golfer in college golf. Koivun is the first Haskins winner from Auburn and the first freshman to win the award since Justin Thomas in 2012.

The winner of the Haskins Award is selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media and has been handed out annually since the 1971 season.

“I’m just honored,” Koivun said. “There’s so many names on it that have gone on to do such great things. I definitely had some high goals (for this season), but maybe not this one”

This year, more people voted for the Haskins Award than ever before, including a record for player votes.

Koivun’s season is highlighted by his victory in the SEC Championship, one of two wins he collected this year. He leads the Auburn lineup in wins, scoring average, birdies made and rounds below par. He has rewritten the Tigers’ record book this year, and his name is at or near the top of nearly every single-season record.

“I’m just so proud of him,” Auburn coach Nick Clinard said. “I think it’s hard to picture this level of success, a freshman winning the Haskins Award. I knew he was gonna be a really, really good player. I think the best is yet to come.”

While the Haskins Award is considered the Heisman Trophy of college golf, it’s not the only recognition Koivun has received this year. He also took home the Ben Hogan Award last Monday.

List of Haskins Award winners

2024 – Jackson Koivun, Auburn

2023 – Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

2022 – Chris Gotterup, Oklahoma

2021 – John Pak, Florida State

2020 – Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine

2019 – Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State

2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon

2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas

2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford

2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford

2013 – Michael Kim, California

2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama

2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA

2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia

2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State

2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA

2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC

2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State

2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV

2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest

2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State

2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham

2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech

2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State

1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern

1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech

1997 – Brad Elder, Texas

1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford

1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech

1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas

1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech

1992 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

1991 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

1990 – Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona

1988 – Bob Estes, Texas

1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State

1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State

1985 – Sam Randolph, USC

1984 – John Inman, North Carolina

1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman

1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State

1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State

1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU

1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State

1977 – Scott Simpson, USC

1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida

1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest

1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest

1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas

