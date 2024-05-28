Auburn’s Jackson Koivun captures 2024 Haskins Award, given to men’s college Player of the Year
CARLSBAD, Calif. — It’s hard to imagine Jackson Koivun’s freshman year at Auburn going any better.
Now, he’s being recognized for his incredible season.
On Tuesday, Koivun was named winner of the 2024 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, given to the best male golfer in college golf. Koivun is the first Haskins winner from Auburn and the first freshman to win the award since Justin Thomas in 2012.
The winner of the Haskins Award is selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media and has been handed out annually since the 1971 season.
“I’m just honored,” Koivun said. “There’s so many names on it that have gone on to do such great things. I definitely had some high goals (for this season), but maybe not this one”
This year, more people voted for the Haskins Award than ever before, including a record for player votes.
Koivun’s season is highlighted by his victory in the SEC Championship, one of two wins he collected this year. He leads the Auburn lineup in wins, scoring average, birdies made and rounds below par. He has rewritten the Tigers’ record book this year, and his name is at or near the top of nearly every single-season record.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Auburn coach Nick Clinard said. “I think it’s hard to picture this level of success, a freshman winning the Haskins Award. I knew he was gonna be a really, really good player. I think the best is yet to come.”
While the Haskins Award is considered the Heisman Trophy of college golf, it’s not the only recognition Koivun has received this year. He also took home the Ben Hogan Award last Monday.
