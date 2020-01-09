Auburn’s Isaac Okoro posterizes Vandy defender (VIDEO)

No. 5 Auburn needed all 23 of Isaac Okoro’s points on Wednesday night, as they nearly blew a double-digit second half lead in an 83-79 win over Vanderbilt.

They eventually did enough, which means that we can celebrate Okoro dunking on the entire city of Nashville without having to worry about hyping up one highlight in a game the team ended up losing.

Parental discretion is advised:





