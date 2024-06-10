Auburn included in top five for four-star WR Malik Clark

The race for the nation’s top football prospects continues on the recruiting trail, where Auburn is currently making a statement with head coach Hugh Freeze making a dominant effort to turn the Tigers around.

One area the Tigers are strongly working in is the receiving corps, and they are continuing to make strides of improvement as they were announced in the top five schools for four-star Malik Clark.

Auburn is now in a battle with Florida State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, and South Carolina for the product out of Rock Hill High School (South Carolina).

In the midst of his recruiting race, Clark has not yet made his official visit with the Tigers, but has already visited North Carolina and South Carolina, and has plans to visit Florida State and North Carolina State later this month.

He is currently ranked the No. 247 overall player and the No. 36 wide receiver in the nation according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also put down as the No. 2 player in all of South Carolina.

A potential would put Clark in as the first wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class for Auburn, but he would join tight end Ryan Ghea as the only to skill position players on the offensive side of the ball.

