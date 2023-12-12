Advertisement

Auburn inches closer to top-25 ranking in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

Auburn’s win over Indiana last Saturday in Atlanta was impressive, but it was not good enough to earn a top-25 ranking.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Auburn is third in line to receive a spot in the top 25 rankings by receiving 32 votes, trailing Northwestern and Texas A&M.

Auburn has been in the “receiving votes” category all season long but has never been this close to earning a top-25 slot. Auburn returns to its usual two-game-week this week by facing UNC Asheville in Huntsville on Wednesday before hosting USC, who is also receiving votes this week, at Neville Arena on Sunday afternoon. A successful week, plus some losses from those teams ahead of Auburn, could put the Tigers in position to earn a national ranking by next week’s release.

Here’s a look at the entire Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Arizona

8-0

796 (28)

2

Kansas

9-1

739 (1)

+1

3

Houston

10-0

734 (3)

-1

4

Purdue

9-1

712

5

UConn

9-1

675

6

Baylor

9-0

642

7

Marquette

8-0

614

8

Creighton

8-1

529

+3

9

North Carolina

7-2

486

+1

10

Tennessee

6-3

462

+3

11

Clemson

9-0

426

+9

12

Oklahoma

9-0

422

+10

13

Gonzaga

7-2

418

-5

14

Florida Atlantic

7-2

359

-5

15

Kentucky

7-2

317

+2

16

Illinois

7-2

288

+2

17

BYU

8-1

261

-4

18

Colorado State

9-1

238

-6

19

Duke

6-3

194

+2

20

James Madison

9-0

181

+4

21

Virginia

8-1

160

+2

22

Texas

7-2

148

-6

23

Wisconsin

7-3

92

+3

24

Miami (FL)

7-2

82

-9

25

Ole Miss

9-0

79

+8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas A&M; No. 25 Ohio State

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 68; Texas A&M 56; Auburn 32; Colorado 31; Alabama 30; Memphis 26; TCU 21; Iowa State 21; Ohio State 18; San Diego State 10; USC 8; Princeton 8; New Mexico 5; Grand Canyon 5; Utah 3; Cincinnati 2; Indiana 1; Drake 1;

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire