Auburn inches closer to top-25 ranking in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Auburn’s win over Indiana last Saturday in Atlanta was impressive, but it was not good enough to earn a top-25 ranking.
In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Auburn is third in line to receive a spot in the top 25 rankings by receiving 32 votes, trailing Northwestern and Texas A&M.
Auburn has been in the “receiving votes” category all season long but has never been this close to earning a top-25 slot. Auburn returns to its usual two-game-week this week by facing UNC Asheville in Huntsville on Wednesday before hosting USC, who is also receiving votes this week, at Neville Arena on Sunday afternoon. A successful week, plus some losses from those teams ahead of Auburn, could put the Tigers in position to earn a national ranking by next week’s release.
Here’s a look at the entire Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Arizona
8-0
796 (28)
–
2
Kansas
9-1
739 (1)
+1
3
Houston
10-0
734 (3)
-1
4
Purdue
9-1
712
–
5
UConn
9-1
675
–
6
Baylor
9-0
642
–
7
Marquette
8-0
614
–
8
Creighton
8-1
529
+3
9
7-2
486
+1
10
Tennessee
6-3
462
+3
11
Clemson
9-0
426
+9
12
9-0
422
+10
13
Gonzaga
7-2
418
-5
14
Florida Atlantic
7-2
359
-5
15
Kentucky
7-2
317
+2
16
Illinois
7-2
288
+2
17
BYU
8-1
261
-4
18
Colorado State
9-1
238
-6
19
Duke
6-3
194
+2
20
James Madison
9-0
181
+4
21
Virginia
8-1
160
+2
22
7-2
148
-6
23
7-3
92
+3
24
Miami (FL)
7-2
82
-9
25
Ole Miss
9-0
79
+8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Texas A&M; No. 25 Ohio State
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 68; Texas A&M 56; Auburn 32; Colorado 31; Alabama 30; Memphis 26; TCU 21; Iowa State 21; Ohio State 18; San Diego State 10; USC 8; Princeton 8; New Mexico 5; Grand Canyon 5; Utah 3; Cincinnati 2; Indiana 1; Drake 1;
