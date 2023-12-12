Auburn inches closer to top-25 ranking in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Auburn’s win over Indiana last Saturday in Atlanta was impressive, but it was not good enough to earn a top-25 ranking.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Auburn is third in line to receive a spot in the top 25 rankings by receiving 32 votes, trailing Northwestern and Texas A&M.

Auburn has been in the “receiving votes” category all season long but has never been this close to earning a top-25 slot. Auburn returns to its usual two-game-week this week by facing UNC Asheville in Huntsville on Wednesday before hosting USC, who is also receiving votes this week, at Neville Arena on Sunday afternoon. A successful week, plus some losses from those teams ahead of Auburn, could put the Tigers in position to earn a national ranking by next week’s release.

Here’s a look at the entire Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Arizona 8-0 796 (28) – 2 Kansas 9-1 739 (1) +1 3 Houston 10-0 734 (3) -1 4 Purdue 9-1 712 – 5 UConn 9-1 675 – 6 Baylor 9-0 642 – 7 Marquette 8-0 614 – 8 Creighton 8-1 529 +3 9 North Carolina 7-2 486 +1 10 Tennessee 6-3 462 +3 11 Clemson 9-0 426 +9 12 Oklahoma 9-0 422 +10 13 Gonzaga 7-2 418 -5 14 Florida Atlantic 7-2 359 -5 15 Kentucky 7-2 317 +2 16 Illinois 7-2 288 +2 17 BYU 8-1 261 -4 18 Colorado State 9-1 238 -6 19 Duke 6-3 194 +2 20 James Madison 9-0 181 +4 21 Virginia 8-1 160 +2 22 Texas 7-2 148 -6 23 Wisconsin 7-3 92 +3 24 Miami (FL) 7-2 82 -9 25 Ole Miss 9-0 79 +8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas A&M; No. 25 Ohio State

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 68; Texas A&M 56; Auburn 32; Colorado 31; Alabama 30; Memphis 26; TCU 21; Iowa State 21; Ohio State 18; San Diego State 10; USC 8; Princeton 8; New Mexico 5; Grand Canyon 5; Utah 3; Cincinnati 2; Indiana 1; Drake 1;

