Auburn improves pitching staff with addition of Mason Koch

Auburn baseball is looking to turn its program back in the right direction after a down year in 2024. Part of that process is scouting talent out of the transfer portal, which it has been successful with as of late.

One of the Tigers’ most recent additions comes in the form of Mason Koch out of Creighton, who has been one of the more highly rated prospects in the portal in this early offseason.

Koch is coming off of a stellar sophomore campaign with the Blue Jays, where he was a relief pitcher for his entire time in the program.

In two years, he posted a 3.48 earned run average in 31 appearances and a strong 5-1 record. All six decisions came in the 2024 season, where he saw increased playing time.

Koch had 25 outings this year where he pitched a total of 38 1/3 innings and racked up six saves in the process. In that time, he struck out 60 batters and gave up 17 walks, while giving up just 14 earned runs as well.

His best appearance of the year came late in the season against a conference foe in UConn, where he pitched for four full innings and struck out eight while walking three. He gave up four hits and no runs as well on the way to the 14-9 victory.

Koch joins a pitching staff that is coming off of posting a 5.94 ERA in 2024, a lot of which came from the arms of the bullpen. Now, he has an opportunity to help improve a pitching staff that needs to turn things around for head coach Butch Thompson next season.

The transfer announcement was one of two big ones Auburn received Monday, with the other being former East Carolina outfielder Bristol Carter.

