Auburn hosting four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga this week

2026 four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga is set to stop by Auburn on an unofficial visit this week.

The Draper, Utah native may have a full year of high school left, but that hasn’t stopped many top programs from hosting the talented signal caller this summer. The top prospect is currently being hosted by a fellow Tiger program up north, Clemson, before he will travel down I-85 later this week to visit Auburn before departing for rival Alabama a day later.

The No. 14 ranked quarterback in the class hasn’t received an official offer from Auburn yet, but it would not be surprising if the Tigers extended one after the visit. Fellow SEC schools Texas A&M and Tennessee along with 14 other power conference programs have offered the 18-year-old.

Standing at 6-1, 200 pounds, Casuga is an intriguing dual-threat prospect that could offer an explosive element for Hugh Freeze he has not had at the quarterback position since he took over. Auburn’s continued interest in the Utah native could also depend on the development of freshman 4-star Walker White as the 2024-2025 season progresses.

Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class is still fairly barren with only two players committed. That could change as the summer rolls on.

