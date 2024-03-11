Auburn to host 2026 CB Nassir McCoy this weekend

One of the most popular prospects from the class of 2026 will kick off his round of spring visits this weekend by taking a trip to Auburn.

According to a report by On3’s Chad Simmons, 2026 cornerback Nassir McCoy will be on campus this weekend, his first of the spring. McCoy has also scheduled visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Texas, and Oregon before the calendar rolls over to May.

Due to his age, McCoy has not received a ranking from any recruiting outlets. However, his offer list is respectable despite having two seasons of high school eligibility remaining. The front runners so far for McCoy’s signature are Alabama and Georgia. McCoy is intrigued by Alabama’s development of defensive backs while Georgia is McCoy’s favorite college team. It helps that his cousin, five-star safety KJ Bolden, recently signed with the Bulldogs.

McCoy, a 6-0, 180-pound safety, was ninth in tackles last season for Buford High School He racked up 38 total tackles with three for a loss. He also recorded two interceptions and deflected a pass.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire