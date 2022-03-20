Auburn hoops reaches out to former LSU commit

One of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class, Marvel Allen, backed off his pledge to LSU on Saturday. On3 reporter Joe Tipton reported that several teams had reached out to Allen. One of those teams was Auburn.

The Tigers have not officially extended an offer to the 2023 prospect. However, the talented shooting guard is likely to field an offer if he shows interest in Bruce Pearl and the rest of the coaching staff. Allen is ranked as a five-star by 247Sports rankings. They have him ranked as the 28th best player in the nation. Other programs like Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State had extended him offers prior to his de-commitment.

The Tigers have yet to receive a commit in the 2023 class. If Allen were to receive an offer, the Tigers would certainly welcome a player of his caliber. An interesting thing to keep an eye on is also whether or not LSU commit Yohan Traore decides to back off his pledge. The two were both heading to Baton Rouge prior to Will Wade being fired. Traore was heavily recruited by Auburn before committing to LSU. With a year of high school still remaining for Allen, plenty could change.

The Tigers are in the midst of a compelling NCAA Tournament run at the present time, so they have to be eyeballing his recruitment for the future. This is definitely something that Auburn hoops fans should keep an eye on for the foreseeable future.

Former LSU commit Marvel Allen has heard from the following schools since reopening his recruitment just over 24 hours ago: Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida,

Ohio State, Clemson, Arizona State, & Penn State. https://t.co/QAW1EDjGzN — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 20, 2022

