Auburn holds the top spot in the SEC power rankings

It has been a magical year for the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Bruce Pearl has his squad at No. 2 in the country after recently achieving the No. 1 ranking for the first time in school history. His team is led by standout freshman Jabari Smith, who figures to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

The best all-around player and likely defensive player of the year, Walker Kessler sets the tone in the paint. He can provide the team with double-digit points (11.6 PPG) but his biggest contributions come near the backboard. He averages 8.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game. If you come to the paint, you better have a plan.

Zep Jasper won’t fill up the stat sheet but when he isn’t on the floor it is noticeable for the Tigers. His ball-handling skills really help take Auburn to another level. They have a great three-guard rotation with Wendell Green Jr and KD Johnson. A loaded team that is expecting to make some noise in the tourney.

We break down our SEC Power Rankings as the final stretch of the season is upon us.

Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 6-19 (1-11)

Someone has to take the bottom spot and it just so happens to be the Georgia Bulldogs. They have just one win in conference play, which came against Alabama on Jan. 25.

Top Scorer: Kario Oquendo (14.0 PPG)

Ole Miss Rebels

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 12-13 (3-9)

Ole Miss is having a tough year on the hardwood and they have fallen under the .500 mark due to their performance in conference play. They do hold a victory over a struggling LSU squad. They are losers of three-straight with top-five matchups coming against Kentucky and Auburn.

Top Scorer: Jarkel Joiner (14.4 PPG)

Texas A&M Aggies

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 15-10 (4-8)

The Aggies have lost eight straight, including the latest to Auburn on Saturday. After starting out 4-0 against Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Missouri, Texas A&M is in freefall mode. Can they stop the bleeding against Florida?

Story continues

Top Scorer: Quenton Jackson (13.0 PPG)

Missouri Tigers

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Record: 10-14 (4-7)

Despite the worse record compared to the Aggies, Mizzou has won two of their last three games. That run included one of the eight straight defeats for Texas A&M. The Tigers have a huge battle coming against No. 24 ranked Arkansas. This could help give them some confidence down the stretch. Missouri also has Tennessee left on the schedule.

Top Scorer: Kobe Brown (12.9 PPG)

Vanderbilt Commodores

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 13-11 (5-7)

Vanderbilt is playing good basketball as of late. They lost to Kentucky and Tennessee by single digits but knocked off LSU and Missouri recently. Scottie Pipper Jr has been the real story for that team. They are 3-2 in the last five after snapping their three-game skid in conference play.

Top Scorer: Scottie Pippen Jr (18.9 PPG)

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-10 (5-7)

The last time out South Carolina ended their losing steak that included losses to Kentucky and Tennessee. They also swept Vanderbilt this year to give them the nod in our rankings. They look to continue winning with games against Ole Miss and LSU coming up.

Top Scorer: Erik Stevenson (11.0 PPG)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 14-10 (5-6)

The Bulldogs haven’t had their way as of late. However, they had a spirited effort against LSU the last time out. They fell behind in the first half but outscored the Tigers in the second half. Their last three losses all came against the top teams in the SEC. All losses by single digits and even forced overtime against Kentucky but the ball didn’t bounce their way. Their next challenge is taking down an inconsistent Alabama squad.

Top Scorer: Iverson Moliner (18.4 PPG)

Florida Gators

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-9 (6-6)

It’s been a disappointing year for the Gators. While they are 11-3 at home, they are just 2-5 in road games. They have won four of the last five games, the loss to Kentucky snapped the winning streak. Florida will host Auburn next Saturday.

Top Scorer: Colin Castleton (15.5 PPG)

LSU Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 18-7 (6-6)

LSU started off hot with a 12-0 record to begin the 2021-22 campaign. However, they have hit a rough patch recently. They are 6-7 since SEC play began and won just three times in their last nine games. Injuries have severely hampered that team but they are too talented to be losing the way they have.

Top Scorer: Tari Eason (16.6 PPG)

Alabama Crimson Tide

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 16-9 (6-6)

Alabama is another team that has been inconsistent. They can beat a team like Gonzaga but lose to a team like Georgia. They can be a scary team when they are on, just ask Baylor, Gonzaga, and Houston. The Tide could be a threat to some teams in the tournament but Auburn sure wasn’t worried.

Top Scorer: Jaden Shackelford (17.3)

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennesean-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 18-6 (9-3)

The Vols are one of the hottest teams in the SEC and in the country. They have won seven of their last eight, the lone loss coming to Texas as Rick Barnes returned to Austin. On Tuesday Tennessee will get a chance to avenge an earlier loss when they take on Kentucky.

Top Scorer: Santiago Vescovi (13.6 PPG)

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 19-6 (8-4)

At the beginning of SEC play, the Razorbacks looked like a non-factor as they opened 0-3. Since that time they have rattled off eight straight wins but fell to Alabama last time out. In that run, they defeated then No. 12 ranked LSU and No. 1 Auburn. We will find out more about Arkansas as they face Tennessee twice and Kentucky once in the final six games.

Top Scorer: JD Notae (18.8 PPG)

Kentucky Wildcats

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 21-4 (10-2)

The Wildcats have been one of the top consistent teams in the country as of late. They lost to LSU and Auburn but everyone else has been on the losing end when playing Kentucky. It will be an intense battle down the stretch for the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament.

Top Scorer: Oscar Tshiebwe (16.4 PPG)

Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 23-2 (11-1)

The win streak recently came to an end in overtime but in regulation this year, no team has been better than Auburn. As they look to lock up a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, they have one massive test left on the docket. On Feb. 26, Auburn travels to Knoxville for a showdown with Tennessee.

Top Scorer: Jabari Smith (15.2)

1

1

1

1

1

1