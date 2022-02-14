Auburn holds steady in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Following the loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime and the thrashing of Texas A&M on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers maintained their No. 2 spot in the latest coaches poll update. After that win by the Hogs, they climbed up to No. 24, tied with the UCONN Huskies.
The Kentucky Wildcats climbed to No. 3 in the polls as the Purdue Boilermakers fell down four spots. The Tennessee Vols were also big movers as they jumped five spots to No. 13 in the polls. Other teams receiving votes in the SEC include Alabama Crimson Tide (55) and the LSU Tigers (8).
SEC has four teams in the top 25 and two of the top three teams in the country. It will be a heated battle down the stretch as they approach the SEC tournament. Auburn still holds the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Gonzaga maintains their spot as the No. 1 team after another dominating win on Saturday.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
21-2
798 (30)
–
2
Auburn
23-2
734 (2)
–
3
Kentucky
21-4
731
+1
4
Arizona
22-2
725
+1
5
Duke
21-4
631
+1
6
Kansas
20-4
603
+2
7
Purdue
22-4
596
-4
8
Baylor
21-4
583
+2
9
Providence
21-2
577
+2
10
Villanova
19-6
475
+5
11
Texas Tech
19-6
451
-2
12
Illinois
18-6
441
+1
13
Tennessee
18-6
360
+5
14
UCLA
14-5
358
-2
15
Houston
20-4
351
-8
16
Wisconsin
19-5
328
-2
17
USC
21-4
288
+4
18
Ohio State
15-6
278
-2
19
Michigan St
18-6
244
-2
20
Texas
18-7
170
–
21
Murray St
24-2
105
+3
22
Wyoming
21-3
94
+4
23
Marquette
16-9
87
-4
24
Connecticut
17-7
68
-1
24
Arkansas
19-6
68
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1
