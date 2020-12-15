Auburn hires search firm for coach, forms advisory group

Then Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn wishes players good luck during warmups prior to an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn athletic director Allen Greene announced the coach's firing on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Auburn has hired a search firm and formed an advisory group to help with the search to replace fired football coach Gus Malzahn.

Auburn will use Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search Firm to assist the eight-member advisory group that includes athletic director Allen Greene and 1985 Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson.

The school announced the firing of Malzahn on Sunday, a day after completing his eighth season with a 6-4 record and victory over Mississippi State.

The advisory group includes Auburn alumni and administrators: Lt. Gen, Ron Burgess, Auburn executive vice president; Dr. Beverly Marshall, faculty athletic representative; Tim Jackson, executive associate AD; trustee and former Auburn football player Quentin Riggins; ex-Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell, and Michelle McKenna, the NFL's chief information officer. ---

