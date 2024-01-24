Auburn hires Will Redmond to serve as GM of player personnel

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is continuing to revamp his coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season, most recently hiring a solid off-the-field addition.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports that Auburn has hired former LSU director of player personnel Will Redmond to serve in an off-the-field role. Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover reports that the position will be “General Manager of Player Personnel.”

According to LSU Athletics’ website, Redmond was responsible for maintaining recruiting boards, identifying potential prospects, and monitoring prospects throughout the year. He held the position of director of player personnel for three seasons. During that time, LSU pieced together three top-10 signing classes including the current 2024 class that ranks No. 9 nationally.

Cooper Petagna of 247Sports shares some of the duties that Redmond will take on at Auburn in a recent interview with Auburn Undercover.

“A person in his newly formed GM position is now more important than ever to the success of a college football program, not only when it comes to talent acquisition and retention but to leading and directing an essential arm of the program as it pertains to NIL efforts,” Petagna said. “With player movement at an all-time high, it pays to have forward-thinking minds off the field that can keep your program nimble when it comes adapting in this age of college football.”

The hiring of Redmond is the most recent hire made to Freeze’s revamped staff. Before Redmond’s hiring, Freeze added offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, and co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly. Kent Austin has also been promoted to quarterbacks coach.

Auburn is expected to hire LSU director of player personnel Will Redmond for a high-ranking personnel and recruiting position, sources tell @247sports. Aided by Redmond, LSU has had recruiting classes ranked in the top six nationally each of the last two recruiting cycles.… pic.twitter.com/0x3qZz7c3u — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 24, 2024

