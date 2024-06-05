Auburn hires former Tennessee assistants to lead softball program

After a long coaching search, Auburn has found its next leader(s).

Auburn athletics director John Cohen announced Wednesday that former Tennessee assistants Chris Malveaux and Kate Malveaux are making a move to Auburn to serve as assistant head coaches, taking over for the outgoing Mickey Dean, who announced his retirement in March.

“Chris and I are both honored and humbled to lead this new era of Auburn Softball. Thank you to John Cohen and all of Auburn Athletics for their faith in us to take on this role and support the program in such an impactful way,” Kate Malveaux said in a press release. “Also, thank you to Karen Weekly, the Lady Vol Softball staff, and student-athletes for the opportunity and support of not only us, but also our family. Auburn has proved that it can compete on the national stage, and we are excited to build, develop, and grow this program into a national powerhouse.”

Chris Malveaux served as the Lady Vols’ hitting coach for three seasons. Since 2022, Tennessee’s production at the plate has increased from a .280 team average in 2022 to a .317 team average in 2024. In 2023, Tennessee led the SEC in on-base percentage (.419), runs scored (419), RBI (377), and doubles (84). The top player under Malveaux’s leadership, Kiki Milloy, set a school record with 25 home runs in 2023, which led to All-America honors from the NFCA.

Tennessee finished top-five in eight hitting categories this season, including home runs. The Lady Vols collectively hit 37 home runs this season, which trailed only Georgia (44) for the SEC lead. Tennessee batters were also patient at the plate by forcing 87 walks and striking out just 81 times.

Kate Malveaux worked with base runners during her four seasons in Knoxville, where speed on the basepaths was a strong emphasis. They swiped 38 bases in 2024, third-highest among SEC programs. Tennessee finished top-four in stolen bases since 2021, including an SEC-high 95 stolen bases in 2021.

Together, Tennessee has won two-straight SEC championships.

A spouse duo serving as head coaches in SEC softball is nothing new. Tennessee was led by Ralph and Karen Weekly for 20 years before Ralph’s retirement in 2021. Neither of the Malveaux’s coached at Tennessee under Ralph’s leadership, but his wife Karen remains the Lady Vols’ head coach and has shared her experience of the situation.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire