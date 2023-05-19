Auburn is ‘high on the list’ for in-state safety Red Morgan

Auburn hosted a talented group of local prospects Thursday in safety Red Morgan, five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman, offensive lineman Mal Waldrep and wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw. All four play for nearby Central-Phienix City and have Auburn offers.

The group was hosted by Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and while he plays on the opposite side of the ball, Morgan enjoyed his time with Davis.

“It feels like home,” he told Auburn Live’s Jeffrey Lee of the campus. “It does. The coaches, how they treat us, they feel like father figures. Coach Davis, he’s not even my position coach, but the relationship we have … I mess with Coach Davis.”

It was Morgan’s second visit under the new staff and it made quite the impression on the 6-foot, 175-pounder.

“They’re high on the list,” he added.

Morgan is the No. 499 overall player and No. 49 safety in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 27 player in Alabama.

Morgan is planning to return to Auburn for an official visit sometime in June before announcing his commitment either during the summer or early in the fall. He already has official visits scheduled with Michigan State (June 2), Cincinnati (June 9) and Miami (June 30).

The Tigers have already landed four-star cornerbacks A'mon Lane and Jayden Lewis in the 2024 recruiting cycle but are still looking for their first commit at safety.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire