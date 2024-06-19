Auburn High hires 6-Time Florida State Champion as new head volleyball coach

Auburn, AL – The Auburn High School trophy case has several State Championships. It’s not uncommon to see the Tigers compete for the AHSAA’s biggest prize, but the Auburn High Volleyball program hasn’t reached the mountain top in recent year. This year, a new head coach hopes to push the Lady Tigers to that elite level. Brian Wheatley, who coached for 30 years at Venice High School in Florida and won 6 State Championships, will take the reigns for the Lady Tigers Volleyball team. Why did he choose Auburn? It’s a two part answer. First coming back to The Plains is a homecoming for the Wheatley family.



“We’ve been trying to get back here for 30 years. This is where my wife and I met. We love this community. So we’re very, very excited to get on board,” said Wheatley.



Second, even though Auburn High School may not have the volleyball legacy of Venice High School. Coach Wheatley is excited to work with the Auburn Volleyball players.



“I just see a lot of potential here. I feel like it’s a sleeping giant. So I’ve been here for two weeks, and the kids have been great and they’re very athletic. They’re thirsty for knowledge, and we’re just trying to build something special,” said Wheatley.



When you dig deeper into Coach Wheatley’s accomplishments, the 6 State Championships are just the tip of the iceberg. In 3 decades leading Venice High, his team reached the Florida playoffs in 29 years. Over 90 Venice High players also signed to play at the college level. Coach Wheatley’s teams also finished within the top 10 MaxPreps National Rankings. Last year, MaxPreps also recognized Venice High School as a member of the “Top 100 Volleyball Dynasties in America.”



Since he’s arrived at Auburn, Coach Wheatley has to started to build a new culture with some physical changes. He helped establish a volleyball players lounge. There’s a wrestling championship type belt that’s awarded to players. There’s also a team philosophy that revolves around being teammates.



“We’re going to build relationships here, because these girls are going to be teammates for the rest of their lives. Whether it’s playing at the next level, being in a sorority, being a business or being part of their own family one day,” said Coach Wheatley.



The second part of the new Auburn Volleyball philosophy is on the court. Coach Wheatley wants his players to be responsible on the court which leads to a domino effect of different changes.



“Being responsible means to give great discipline and great effort. Once we do that they become trusted. Once they’re trusted they become respected. Once they’re respected, they start to find success. They start to feel good about themselves. By the time the end of the season comes around a team that’s proud is a tough team to beat,” said Wheatley.



A new brand of volleyball is being built at The Plains, that will be fast paced and aggressive. Coach Wheatley has one thing to say for Auburn High fans.



“I would challenge everyone out there to come one time, and after that you’re going to be hooked,” said Coach Wheatley.

