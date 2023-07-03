Auburn is the heavy favorite to land in-state 5-star wide receiver Cam Coleman

Central-Phenix City High School has produced some great wide receivers over the past years but Auburn has been unable to take advantage of the opportunity and watched them leave the state to head to Clemson. That run may be coming to a close as they have become heavy favorites to land five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman.

On3’s Cole Pinkston and Jefrey Lee are the latest recruiting experts for On3 to predict the in-state target will pick Auburn and their predictions give them a 93.4% chance of landing Coleman according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

He is the No. 10 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Alabama.

They may be the favorite, but his recruitment is far from over as Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, and Texas A&M are still pushing hard for the 6-foot-4 and 185-pounder.

He has taken official visits to Auburn, Texas A&M, Clemson and LSU with one more to FSU likely to happen during the season. However, he has visited Auburn more than anywhere else and he stated that his relationship with Auburn’s wide receiver coach Marcus Davis is the best of any coach recruiting him.

“We talk about everything, especially stuff outside of football,” Coleman said of Davis. “(Auburn is) recruiting me the hardest. I have a bond with Coach Davis and Hugh Freeze always talks about he wants to be the head coach that I talk to the most. Auburn is really coming after me hard.”

A decision date has not been set but he is expected to wait until closer to early signing day in December to announce his commitment.

