How Auburn head coaching candidates performed in week 11

Another weekend of college football is behind us.

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, that means that John Cohen’s 58-step plan is becoming tighter and that Auburn Football will soon name its new head coach.

Under interim head coach Cadillac Williams, Auburn was able to snap a five-game losing streak by taking down Texas A&M, 13-10, and Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers looked strong defensively, and running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter were able to go over 100 yards respectively for the first time all season.

Williams’ win may have helped his stock grow, as many other candidates seen as viable options were exposed in week 11.

Outside of Williams, the biggest name in Auburn’s coaching search is Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin. The Rebels started strong in their game against Alabama on Saturday by outgaining the Tide, 403-317 in the yardage department, but would go on to lose the game. Despite the Rebels having a great day offensively, Kiffin openly shared that he was not satisfied with his team’s performance.

Another hot name is Liberty’s Hugh Freeze. He was a popular name last week after he led the Flames to an upset win over Arkansas in Fayetteville. Following the game, he told Brandon Marcello of 247Sports that “I have won everywhere I’ve been and my staff and kids have turned programs fast” when asked about his potential interest in Auburn. Well, his program did a complete 180-degree spin on Saturday, by dropping a game at UConn, 36-33.

Finally, the third most popular name of the last week is Oregon’s Dan Lanning. Lanning spoke out against a rumor surfacing that implied that there was mutual interest between him and Auburn by saying that “I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me.” On Saturday, his team fell to Washington at home, 37-34.

It was a wild week for potential Auburn head coaching candidates. Here is a review of how each coach performed with his respective squad in week 11.

Bill O'Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator

Result: Alabama 30 Ole Miss 24

Carnell Williams, Auburn interim head coach

Result: Auburn 13 Texas A&M 10

Charles Kelly, Alabama associate defensive coordinator

Result: Alabama 30 Ole Miss 24

Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach

Result: Washington 37 Oregon 34

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

Result: Jackson State 27 Alabama A&M 13

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach

Result: UConn 36 Liberty 33

Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator

Result: Kansas State 31 Baylor 3

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Result: Alabama 30 Ole Miss 24

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

Result: Vanderbilt 24 Kentucky 21

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

Result: Oklahoma State 20 Iowa State 14

Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator

Result: Georgia 45 Mississippi State 19

