Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is well aware of the challenges ahead before taking on Texas A&M

Texas A&M (2-1) is set to open the 2023 SEC season against the visiting Auburn Tigers (3-0) in head coach Hugh Freeze’s inaugural season with the program, knowing that striking while the iron is hot is vital within an upcoming schedule that includes hosting Georgia and traveling to Baton Rouge to take LSU after facing the Aggies.

Earlier this week, Freeze sat down with the media to discuss Saturday’s battle, focusing on Texas A&M star wide receiver Evan Stewart’s game-changing potential in the passing game with ascending quarterback Conner Weigman leading the offensive charge.

“They have great receivers, One of the best I’ve ever seen in (Evan) Stewart,” Freeze stated. “He’s really talented, and I think they’re doing some really good things offensively. They’re going to be a great challenge for us to try to keep them under. Hopefully, keeping them from having explosive plays, particularly ones that lead to points.”

Even though the Aggies’ pass rush has been absent outside of defensive end Shemar Turners’ team-leading three sacks, the bevy of blue-chip talent in the defensive trenches will eventually find its footing.

If last Saturday’s 47-3 win over UL Monroe doesn’t indicate that said talent is resulting in on-field production, the Tigers may have a shot at moving the ball downfield. However, Freeze remains hesitant to doubt the Aggie D, specifically their third-down defense.

“It is a great concern. I want to be really clear; we are getting ready to play three teams that have – over the last four to five years – ranked in the top seven to five in recruiting. You are playing the best recruits in the nation. We are going to be there soon. That doesn’t mean you can’t compete. There is a reason they are third in the nation on third-down defense. They have a bunch of five-stars in the defensive line, linebacker and that safety, and that corner. They are really talented. When you put on the film you see that. Their closing speed is incredible. They are physical up front, and it is a tall challenge for us in year one to stand toe to toe with A&M and Georgia next week and LSU the following week. It is our goal to get there. But that is what reality is, we have had about eight months to recruit about half a class and these others have been stacking it, and that is why they are ranked third in the country (on third-down defense)”.

No matter what it says on paper for both teams, this is the SEC, meaning every matchup for the next two months will be dogfight after dogfight. Regarding Texas A&M vs. Auburn, head coach Jimbo Fisher is looking for revenge after falling to the then Cadillac Williams-led Tigers squad, who narrowly defeated the Aggies 13-10 last season.

Texas A&M will host the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11:00 a.m., where it will air on ESPN.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire