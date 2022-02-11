Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl Responds To “Logo Dance” Criticism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Jones
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bruce Pearl
    Bruce Pearl
    American college basketball coach

Prior to their upset loss to Arkansas on Tuesday, No. 1 Auburn Basketball received condemnation for performing a team-bonding exercise on the floor of Bud Walton Arena.

You know the one.

Although the intent of Auburn dancing on the Razorback logo at midcourt is unknown, Arkansas fans took it as a sign of disrespect. Some fans even say Arkansas grabbing the overtime win over Auburn was a sign of karma.

During the weekly Auburn athletics radio show “Tiger Talk” on Thursday, Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl was asked about the criticism his team received for the dance at midcourt.

Arkansas basketball will begin a two-game road trip Saturday at Alabama. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Recommended Stories