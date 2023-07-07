Auburn having one of the toughest schedules is nothing new and is once again the case in 2023

If Hugh Freeze knew one thing when accepting the Auburn job, it is that he would be coaching a team through one of the toughest schedules in all of college football every season.

Kelley Ford ranked college football team’s schedules by how many wins an average top-25 team would be expected to win if playing it. Sure enough, Auburn placed highly, more specifically second place behind Florida.

An average top-25 team would be expected to win 7.99 games if playing Auburn’s schedule. Florida’s rating is 7.69.

Ole Miss is tied with Auburn and South Carolina and Alabama round out the top five.

Several of the headliners that make their way onto Auburn’s schedule are annual foes Alabama, Georgia, and LSU. An up-and-coming program in Ole Miss also appears, as well as the Arkansas Razorbacks, which features a stellar QB/RB combo in KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders.

The entire SEC with the exception of Georgia is on the list which speaks volumes about just how tough it is to play in the SEC.

No team has a more difficult schedule in 2023 than the Gators! The average top 25 team would be expected to win only 7.69 games vs Florida’s schedule The SEC has 13 of the 16 most difficult schedules and the entire SEC West is in the top 14 most difficult schedules in the nation pic.twitter.com/FrEMMBdtxp — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) July 6, 2023

