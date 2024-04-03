Auburn guard Tre Donaldson enters transfer portal

A week after senior guard K.D Johnson decided to leave Auburn and enter the transfer portal, backcourt mate Tre Donaldson has joined him. The sophomore guard announced the move on his Instagram early Wednesday morning.

Donaldson leaves the Plains after an impressive sophomore season in which he averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. While he played well throughout the season, Donaldson was stuck in a timeshare for minutes at the point guard position alongside 5-star freshman Aden Holloway.

With Holloway yet to decide on whether he will come back to Auburn and 2024 5-star point guard Tahaad Pettiford waiting in the wings, Donaldson may have been locked in the same type of limited minutes per game in his junior season.

Donaldson’s loss could force Bruce Pearl to the transfer portal himself in hopes of finding a way to replace the assist production his sophomore guard offered. With the Tigers’ guard room depleting, Pearl has a tall task ahead of him in order to get his squad ready for next season.

