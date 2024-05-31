Auburn is in a great position to land a former Ohio State pledge

Auburn is hosting a few of its top 2025 targets for official visits this weekend including five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham and four-star OL Broderick Shull.

It is unclear if Auburn could lock in a commitment from the recruits mentioned above, but the Tigers are in a great place to earn a pledge from another weekend visitor according to 247Sports.

247Sports’ Brian Dohn and Tom Loy have awarded Auburn with a “crystal ball prediction” in favor of four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, one of seven targets on Auburn’s campus this weekend. Woodby decommitted from Ohio State earlier this month. Now, Hugh Freeze and coaching staff will be tasked with winning over Woodby while he is in town this weekend.

The task should be simple as Woodby has developed a relationship with Freeze and co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly. Woodby tells 247Sports that he is drawn to Kelly’s reputation of developing defensive backs for stable careers in the NFL.

“In my opinion, (Kelly is) one of the greats in terms of producing kids, and he has that resume of guys who go to the league and get paid,” Woodby said. “That was a great experience talking to him.”

Woodby, a native of Baltimore, is the No. 8 cornerback of the 2025 cycle according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and is the No. 2 overall recruit from Maryland. Ohio State remains the favorite to land Woodby according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, but could Auburn could take the lead by the end of the weekend.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire