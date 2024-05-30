Auburn Golf wins NCAA National Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. (WDHN) — The Auburn Tigers have defeated the Florida State Seminoles to capture the schools first ever National Golf Championship.

The Tigers defeated the Seminoles by a score of 3-2 in match play format.

The Tigers three wins came by way of Jackson Koivun, Brendan Valdez, and J.M. Butler

Koivun took the Tigers first win going up five holes through fourteen ending his match with FSU’s Brett Roberts early.

Valdez would snag win number two for the Tigers going up four with three holes remaining against the ‘Noles Frederik Kjettrup.

Tied at two wins a piece it all came down to the 17th hole between Auburn’s Butler and FSU’s Luke Clanton, but with Butler already up two holes he got the tie he needed to ice the match out and secure the championship for the Tigers.

The two Florida State wins came via Cole Anderson and Tyler Weaver.

