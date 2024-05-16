Auburn golf continues historic run as they head to NCAA Championship

The No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers men’s golf team has had quite the season on the links. That season continued this week, as the Tigers paced the field at the Baton Rouge Regional to win their sixth straight tournament.

Auburn golfers shot a combined 21 under par for the tournament, 8 strokes better than second-place Virginia Tech’s 13 under and 21 strokes better than the final team to qualify, Ohio State.

While junior Brenden Valdes was the star of the tournament (-6), freshmen Josiah Gilbert (-4) and Jackson Koivun (-4) joined him in the individual top 5 in Baton Rouge. A solid top 15 showing from senior J.M Butler (+1) was enough to offset a rough final round from junior Carson Bacha (+6) to give the Tigers a comfortable tournament win.

Auburn’s golfers are rolling right now, and they’ll look to parlay the momentum into a National Championship at the Omni La Costa Champions Course in Carlsbad California starting on May 24. As the nation’s top-ranked team, the Tigers will certainly be one of the favorites to take home the trophy on May 29.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire