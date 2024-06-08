Auburn girls soccer wins VHSL Class 1 championship game in comeback fashion over Northumberland

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Auburn girls soccer team staged a stunning comeback to clinch the championship title with a resounding 6-2 victory over Northumberland.

What made this victory even more remarkable was the fact that Auburn found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime, facing a unsettling challenge against their opponent.

Northumberland took an early lead with two well-executed goals in the first of the game putting Auburn on the back foot.

The Eagles eventually secured a goal to close out the first half knowing that more work was needed to be done in the next 40 minutes.

Head coach Adam Ritchie said, “We missed those two penalties in the game were we could’ve been tied, but it wasn’t the other team gave us a good fight. And we can stay calm and collective, they knocked the ball around pretty well and they’re finishers.”

Second half, Auburn went into full command as their persistence paid off when they finally found the back of the net, tying the score 2-2.

The Eagles continued to press forward making the effort to score four more goals, two within two minutes left in regulation.

“So, we’ve scored a lot of goals this year and they’re finishers and it was pretty awesome to see them just get after it and go take it,” said coach Ritchie.

Senior Stacy Lewis said, “I think we thought more of each other. We didn’t think; we thought it’s not over yet because you can’t play like it’s over when there’s still 40 minutes left. We calmed down, we looked at each other like I am here for you. I went to my goalie and one of the defensive players and I said I will score two goals for you.”

After two consecutive years of being runner-ups, the Auburn Eagles claimed the VHSL Class 1 state title.

