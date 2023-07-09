What is Auburn getting in Malik Blocton?

Auburn football ended the week on a high note by landing its second commitment of the week in four-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton.

Blocton chose the Tigers over Texas on Saturday, in what will go down as a solid win for Hugh Freeze. Blocton is determined to contend for early playing time, and with the Longhorns’ lack of depth at the position, it speaks volumes to Auburn’s recruiting ability that they were able to keep Blocton close to home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Before we look into Blocton’s measurements and high school stats, here’s a look at where he ranks across all recruiting outlets:

Outlet State National 247Sports 24 43 On3 31 67 Rivals 14 21 ESPN 23 22

Across the board, Blocton is considered one of the state of Alabama’s top overall prospects for 2024, and he is seen as a top 50 defensive lineman in all but one instance. Why is that? Look no further than his ability to make players at the line and beyond.

Last season, his first at Pike Road High School, Blocton reached a career-high in tackles with 54 in 11 games played. It was also his best season at reaching the quarterback, as he recorded six sacks.

Advertisement

His high school head coach, Granger Shook, tells Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover that he has high expectations for Blocton at the next level.

“He’s the real deal,” Shook said. “He’s as good as any I have ever coached and I have been blessed to be at some pretty successful places. He’s definitely an SEC-caliber player and if he keeps progressing like I know he can, he’ll be able to play even past that. He’s coachable. He’s a hard-working young man. He’s a joy to coach.”

With Blocton’s commitment, Auburn has now climbed to No. 48 in the 2024 247Sports recruiting rankings. The Tigers now have 10 commitments for the 2024 cycle, seven of which are four-star rated.

More Recruiting!

Twitter reacts to Auburn landing 4-star DL Malik Blocton Four-star DL Malik Blocton commits to Auburn Nick Marsh commits to Michigan State

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire