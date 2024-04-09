Auburn gets prediction to land 2026 standout Hezekiah Harris

Auburn football is in the midst of recruiting battles day in and day out in the offseason, especially with the recent completion of the team’s annual A-Day game. Coach Hugh Freeze is trying to impress many potential Tigers and make a national statement.

One of those potential recruits is four-star EDGE Hezekiah Harris out of Mae Jemison High School (Ala.), who recently landed a prediction from On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine to commit to Auburn.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has the chance to be the third player from the 2026 recruiting class to commit to the Tigers. He would join Denairius Gray and Kail Ellis on that front but would be the first defensive player to join the class.

According to the On3 industry rankings, Harris is ranked No. 24 in the nation in the recruiting class while also being the No. 4 EDGE. In the state of Alabama, he is in the No. 2 spot.

Harris is also being pursued by Alabama and Mississippi State, but Auburn seems to be the heavy favorite as of late.

New RPM Prediction: #Auburn to land in-state future 5-star Edge (On3+) @AuburnLiveOn3 Let’s keep it going.. Been thinking about this prediction for a while now.. I have seen and heard enough. https://t.co/mizFgH12sR — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) April 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire