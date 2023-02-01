Auburn gets first recruit of 2025 class

The Tigers have officially entered the 2025 recruiting class.

In-state defensive end Malik Autry, who hails from Opelika, Alabama, announced on his Twitter Wednesday that he is committed to the Auburn Tigers. Autry is officially the first recruit in Auburn’s 2025 class.

With Autry’s recruitment, the Tigers currently stand at No. 13 in 247Sports’ class rankings for 2025 — that doesn’t mean a whole lot, though, as very few schools even have a recruit in a class that is so far out. Autry’s commitment will be good news for Auburn, though, as the defensive line has been a huge point of emphasis for multiple recruiting classes. Auburn has offered eight defensive linemen for 2025 so far, and Autry is the first one to commit to Hugh Freeze and the program.

Autry had quite a bit of interest from some big Power 5 programs, including the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines. In the end, though, he chose the Tigers, and he’ll have a few years to dream of taking the field for Auburn when he gets to campus in 2025.

