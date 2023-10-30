Auburn game to kickoff at 3 PM on November 11

Arkansas will finally have a kickoff that wasn’t at 11 AM for the first time since Ole Miss on November 7.

It was announced Monday that the Razorbacks will host Auburn at 3 PM on the SEC Network on Saturday, Nov. 11.

SEC announces November 11th Week 11 kickoff times 🏈Florida at LSU, Ole Miss at Georgia & Tennessee at Missouri are to be determined 🏈Alabama at Kentucky Noon ET ESPN

🏈Vandy at South Carolina Noon ET SEC Network

🏈Auburn at Arkansas 4pm ET SEC Network

🏈Mississippi State at… pic.twitter.com/wO1fxxpoOQ — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 30, 2023

Arkansas hasn’t played Auburn this late in the season since 2013, which was Bret Bielema’s first season and the Tigers won 35-17 on their way to winning the SEC West and the conference title game while advancing to the BCS title game.

The only other November meeting was in 1996, a 28-7 Auburn victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Danny Ford’s fourth season.

Arkansas defeated Auburn last season 41-27 but hasn’t beaten the Tigers in Fayetteville since a 4-OT win in 2015, 54-46,

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire