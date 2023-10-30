Advertisement

Auburn game to kickoff at 3 PM on November 11

Derek Oxford
·1 min read

Arkansas will finally have a kickoff that wasn’t at 11 AM for the first time since Ole Miss on November 7.

It was announced Monday that the Razorbacks will host Auburn at 3 PM on the SEC Network on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Arkansas hasn’t played Auburn this late in the season since 2013, which was Bret Bielema’s first season and the Tigers won 35-17 on their way to winning the SEC West and the conference title game while advancing to the BCS title game.

The only other November meeting was in 1996, a 28-7 Auburn victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Danny Ford’s fourth season.

Arkansas defeated Auburn last season 41-27 but hasn’t beaten the Tigers in Fayetteville since a 4-OT win in 2015, 54-46,

