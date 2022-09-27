Auburn’s game-by-game predictions using the Football Power Index

Heading into Week 5 of the college football season, the Auburn Tigers are sitting at 3-1 following the overtime victory against Missouri on Saturday.

The road for Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin will grow in toughness over the final eight games of the season. During that stretch the Tigers face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

For Harsin and Auburn to reach another bowl game, they will need to win three of the next eight games and even that seems like a very tall task. According to the Football Power Index generated by ESPN, Auburn has the toughest schedule in college football.

Using the FPI, we broke down the game-by-game predictions with the win probability.

Oct. 1: vs LSU Tigers

Win Probability: 21.1%

Projected record: 3-2

Oct. 8: at Georgia Bulldogs

Win Probability: 4.0%

Projected Record: 3-3

Oct. 15: at Ole Miss Rebels

Win Probability: 13.5%

Projected Record: 3-4

Oct. 29: vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Win Probability: 50.8%

Projected Record: 4-4

Nov. 5: at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Win Probability: 18.8%

Projected Record: 4-5

Nov. 12: vs Texas A&M Aggies

Win Probability: 45.5%

Projected Record: 4-6

Nov. 19: vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Win Probability: 50.7%

Projected Record: 5-6

Nov. 26: at Alabama Crimson Tide

Win Probability: 2.6%

Projected Record: 5-7

