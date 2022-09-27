Auburn’s game-by-game predictions using the Football Power Index
Heading into Week 5 of the college football season, the Auburn Tigers are sitting at 3-1 following the overtime victory against Missouri on Saturday.
The road for Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin will grow in toughness over the final eight games of the season. During that stretch the Tigers face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
For Harsin and Auburn to reach another bowl game, they will need to win three of the next eight games and even that seems like a very tall task. According to the Football Power Index generated by ESPN, Auburn has the toughest schedule in college football.
Using the FPI, we broke down the game-by-game predictions with the win probability.
Oct. 1: vs LSU Tigers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 21.1%
Projected record: 3-2
Oct. 8: at Georgia Bulldogs
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 4.0%
Projected Record: 3-3
Oct. 15: at Ole Miss Rebels
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 13.5%
Projected Record: 3-4
Oct. 29: vs Arkansas Razorbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 50.8%
Projected Record: 4-4
Nov. 5: at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 18.8%
Projected Record: 4-5
Nov. 12: vs Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 45.5%
Projected Record: 4-6
Nov. 19: vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 50.7%
Projected Record: 5-6
Nov. 26: at Alabama Crimson Tide
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Win Probability: 2.6%
Projected Record: 5-7