Auburn gains votes in latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers continue to dominate in the second half of SEC play and people are starting to take notice.

The Tigers swept Ole Miss over the weekend to pick up their fourth straight series win and improve to 30-19-1 overall and 14-13 in SEC play. Their surge has them receiving votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released on Monday.

While they have not cracked the top 25 they are getting closer, they received 36 votes in this week’s edition, good enough for the No. 29 ranking.

The SEC was once again well-represented in the poll with seven teams making the top 25. Florida and Arkansas are tied at No. 2 to lead the way with No. 4 LSU and No. 6 Vanderbilt right behind them.

With Auburn’s midweek game against Jacksonville State canceled, they will be off until Thursday when they welcome Missouri to Plainsman Park for the final series of the regular season.

Here is a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Wake Forest

42-8

774 (30)

2

Florida

40-12

711 (1)

+3

2

Arkansas

38-13

711

+1

4

LSU

39-12

678

-2

5

Stanford

34-14

648

+1

6

Vanderbilt

35-16

516

-2

7

West Virginia

39-13

497

+4

8

Coastal Carolina

33-17

485

+1

9

South Carolina

37-14

460

-2

10

Clemson

35-17

427

+11

11

Connecticut

38-12

410

-1

12

Miami

34-17

376

+1

13

Virginia

41-11

370

+1

14

Campbell

39-11

367

-3

15

East Carolina

38-14

344

16

Duke

34-16

341

-8

17

Dallas Baptist

40-12

312

+1

18

Oregon State

36-15

306

19

Tennessee

35-17

274

+1

20

Kentucky

35-15

254

-4

21

Boston College

32-16

178

-4

22

Oklahoma State

35-15

136

23

Maryland

35-18

120

24

Southern Mississippi

35-15

73

+4

25

Indiana State

35-14

67

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Texas San Antonio; No. 25 Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 55; Washington 48; Alabama 44; Auburn 36; Indiana 30; Texas 8; Northeastern 7; USC 3; Texas Tech 3; Texas San Antonio 3; Oral Roberts 2; Houston 1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire