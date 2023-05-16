Auburn gains votes in latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll
The Auburn Tigers continue to dominate in the second half of SEC play and people are starting to take notice.
The Tigers swept Ole Miss over the weekend to pick up their fourth straight series win and improve to 30-19-1 overall and 14-13 in SEC play. Their surge has them receiving votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released on Monday.
While they have not cracked the top 25 they are getting closer, they received 36 votes in this week’s edition, good enough for the No. 29 ranking.
The SEC was once again well-represented in the poll with seven teams making the top 25. Florida and Arkansas are tied at No. 2 to lead the way with No. 4 LSU and No. 6 Vanderbilt right behind them.
With Auburn’s midweek game against Jacksonville State canceled, they will be off until Thursday when they welcome Missouri to Plainsman Park for the final series of the regular season.
Here is a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Wake Forest
42-8
774 (30)
–
2
40-12
711 (1)
+3
2
38-13
711
+1
4
39-12
678
-2
5
Stanford
34-14
648
+1
6
Vanderbilt
35-16
516
-2
7
West Virginia
39-13
497
+4
8
Coastal Carolina
33-17
485
+1
9
South Carolina
37-14
460
-2
10
35-17
427
+11
11
Connecticut
38-12
410
-1
12
Miami
34-17
376
+1
13
Virginia
41-11
370
+1
14
Campbell
39-11
367
-3
15
East Carolina
38-14
344
–
16
Duke
34-16
341
-8
17
Dallas Baptist
40-12
312
+1
18
Oregon State
36-15
306
–
19
35-17
274
+1
20
Kentucky
35-15
254
-4
21
Boston College
32-16
178
-4
22
Oklahoma State
35-15
136
–
23
Maryland
35-18
120
–
24
Southern Mississippi
35-15
73
+4
25
Indiana State
35-14
67
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Texas San Antonio; No. 25 Texas Tech
Others Receiving Votes
North Carolina 55; Washington 48; Alabama 44; Auburn 36; Indiana 30; Texas 8; Northeastern 7; USC 3; Texas Tech 3; Texas San Antonio 3; Oral Roberts 2; Houston 1
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.