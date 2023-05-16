Auburn gains votes in latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

The Auburn Tigers continue to dominate in the second half of SEC play and people are starting to take notice.

The Tigers swept Ole Miss over the weekend to pick up their fourth straight series win and improve to 30-19-1 overall and 14-13 in SEC play. Their surge has them receiving votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll released on Monday.

While they have not cracked the top 25 they are getting closer, they received 36 votes in this week’s edition, good enough for the No. 29 ranking.

The SEC was once again well-represented in the poll with seven teams making the top 25. Florida and Arkansas are tied at No. 2 to lead the way with No. 4 LSU and No. 6 Vanderbilt right behind them.

With Auburn’s midweek game against Jacksonville State canceled, they will be off until Thursday when they welcome Missouri to Plainsman Park for the final series of the regular season.

Here is a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Wake Forest 42-8 774 (30) – 2 Florida 40-12 711 (1) +3 2 Arkansas 38-13 711 +1 4 LSU 39-12 678 -2 5 Stanford 34-14 648 +1 6 Vanderbilt 35-16 516 -2 7 West Virginia 39-13 497 +4 8 Coastal Carolina 33-17 485 +1 9 South Carolina 37-14 460 -2 10 Clemson 35-17 427 +11 11 Connecticut 38-12 410 -1 12 Miami 34-17 376 +1 13 Virginia 41-11 370 +1 14 Campbell 39-11 367 -3 15 East Carolina 38-14 344 – 16 Duke 34-16 341 -8 17 Dallas Baptist 40-12 312 +1 18 Oregon State 36-15 306 – 19 Tennessee 35-17 274 +1 20 Kentucky 35-15 254 -4 21 Boston College 32-16 178 -4 22 Oklahoma State 35-15 136 – 23 Maryland 35-18 120 – 24 Southern Mississippi 35-15 73 +4 25 Indiana State 35-14 67 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Texas San Antonio; No. 25 Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 55; Washington 48; Alabama 44; Auburn 36; Indiana 30; Texas 8; Northeastern 7; USC 3; Texas Tech 3; Texas San Antonio 3; Oral Roberts 2; Houston 1

