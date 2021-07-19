Auburn freshmen impact (No. 9: Ahmari Harvey)
This is the eighth article in a series detailing and ranking the incoming Auburn freshmen’s impact in 2021.
Name: Ahmari Harvey
Position: Saftey
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 175 lbs
Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida
High School: Florida State University School
Twitter: @Ahmari_saucy
His impact in 2021: Harvey has tremendous upside as a football player. He saw the field in every way possible for Florida State University High School as a junior. Harvey caught 40 passes for 642 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 94 tackles and six interceptions. He also had a kick return touchdown. Harvey will be behind quality depth such as Bydarrius Knighton and Donovan Kaufman, but because of his raw athleticism, he should find the field in some way in 2021.
