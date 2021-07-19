Auburn freshmen impact (No. 9: Ahmari Harvey)

This is the eighth article in a series detailing and ranking the incoming Auburn freshmen’s impact in 2021.

Name: Ahmari Harvey

Position: Saftey

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida

High School: Florida State University School

Twitter: @Ahmari_saucy

His impact in 2021: Harvey has tremendous upside as a football player. He saw the field in every way possible for Florida State University High School as a junior. Harvey caught 40 passes for 642 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 94 tackles and six interceptions. He also had a kick return touchdown. Harvey will be behind quality depth such as Bydarrius Knighton and Donovan Kaufman, but because of his raw athleticism, he should find the field in some way in 2021.

