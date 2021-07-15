Auburn freshmen impact (No. 13: Tar’Varish Dawson)

This is the fourth article in a series detailing and ranking the incoming Auburn freshmen’s impact in 2021.

Name: Tar’Varish Dawson

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 165 lbs

Hometown: Fort Meyers, Florida

High School: Lehigh Senior

Twitter: TarvarishD

His impact in 2021: In a young receiver room, Dawson may be hidden in the depth chart until 2022. However, he has tremendous upside as an athlete. He had eight receptions for 690 yards with nine touchdown catches and 290 rushing yards with six touchdown runs plus seven interceptions as a senior. He also had a punt return for a touchdown. Tar’Varish is a speedy athlete that could see the field in multiple ways during his time with the Tigers. Give him a year to get his feet wet.

