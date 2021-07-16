Auburn freshmen impact (No. 12: Ian Mathews)

This is the fifth article in a series detailing and ranking the incoming Auburn freshmen’s impact in 2021.

Name: Ian Matthews

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 270 lbs

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

High School: Pacelli

Twitter: @Bigiannnn

His impact in 2021: Auburn needs some guys to step up on the defensive line. A new three-man front is going to limit the number of guys that can be on the field at once but defensive coordinator Derek Mason should rotate his pieces up front early in the season to get a pecking order solidified. Ian Mathews could be a guy we see early in the season get a shot at playing d-line. Mathews had 32.5 tackles, 18.5 TFL, seven sacks, two PBU, and two forced fumbles as a senior at Pacelli High School in Columbus, Georgia. The former 3-star may get buried behind Auburn’s new transfers along with the veterans on the line as the season progresses, but don’t be shocked if Mathews gets his shot early in the season.

