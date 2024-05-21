Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun wins 2024 Ben Hogan Award

Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun won the 2024 Ben Hogan Award, it was announced Monday.

The annual award – which honors the top men’s college golfer based on collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months – was announced Monday at a dinner at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Koivun won the SEC Championship as one of his two wins this season. He had finished in the top 10 in 11 of his 12 starts this season, and he has lost to only 39 players heading into the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Omni La Costa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California. He also was a quarterfinalist at the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver.

The best player in collegiate and amateur golf is an Auburn Tiger, and we could not be more proud 🥹🤟#WarEagle | @BenHoganAward pic.twitter.com/8BvgrBd7mS — Auburn Men's Golf (@AuburnMGolf) May 21, 2024

Koivun was voted the winner by a selection committee made up of nearly three dozen leaders and experts in college, amateur and professional golf. In addition, all past award winners were eligible to vote in the final round, casting a ballot to rank the three finalists.

Koivun is one of 10 players on the final watch list for the Haskins Award, which will be announced next Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek