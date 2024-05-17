Auburn four-star commit Carde Smith, an offensive lineman, is offered by USC

Carde Smith, a four-star offensive lineman from Williamson High School in Mobile (Alabama), committed to Auburn last month but was officially offered by USC this week.

Smith had this to say about the Tigers program: “Auburn feels like home.”

“Me and coach Thornton (offensive line coach Jake Thornton) have a real good relationship. I have been on Auburn’s trail since June of last year and they have everything I want and more.”

Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State and Tennessee were the top offers for Smith, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds. USC thinks it has a chance to change Smith’s mind and is making a real effort in this recruitment despite Smith’s public comments, which convey the sense that he is solidly in Auburn’s camp.

Smith checks in as the No. 216 player in the nation and No. 15 in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports. ESPN ranks him among the top 30 offensive tackles in the class of 2024 and as part of their ESPN 300.

Smith is a strong commit to Auburn and I don’t see him flipping anywhere, but stranger things have happened in the world of recruiting in 2024.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire