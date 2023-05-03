Auburn is at the ‘forefront’ of the transfer quarterback market

There have been rumblings that Auburn could be on the hunt for a transfer quarterback ever since Hugh Freeze took over the program as head coach.

Following the announcement of T.J. Finley’s decision to enter the transfer portal, the discussion of Auburn being at the top of the market has grown immensely.

In the final days of the spring transfer portal window, three quarterbacks with substantial experience threw their names into transfer consideration: Nebraska’s Casey Thompson, Michigan State’s Payton Thorne, and Cincinnati’s Ben Bryant.

The next question becomes, “Where will those three quarterbacks land?” There are several Power Five programs that could use a boost at quarterback, but there is one program at the forefront, Auburn.

In a recent episode of “The College Football Recruiting Show” from 247Sports, analyst Chris Hummer discussed several of the biggest headlines regarding the transfer portal. One of those was of course Auburn’s need of a quarterback from the transfer portal.

“Auburn is certainly going to be at the forefront of that conversation,” Hummer said. “They are going to be the team, at least at the top of the portal QB market, determining where these dominoes end up falling.”

Thompson and Thorne are the two biggest names to watch right now within the portal. One of those appears to be leaning more toward Auburn.

“Casey Thompson is definitely at the forefront of a lot of teams’ plans. Auburn is certainly at the forefront with Casey Thompson right now,” Hummer said. “Auburn is going to fill a need in the portal. I don’t know if it will be Casey Thompson or Payton Thorne, but I can almost guarantee you that they’ll end up with at least one of the two.”

Several other programs to watch for in the quarterback market include Cincinnati, Houston, Purdue, Louisville, and TCU says Hummer.

