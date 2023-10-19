Auburn football's Wesley McGriff temporarily stepping away from on-field duties | Reports

AUBURN — Auburn football cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff is temporarily stepping away from his on-field duties, per multiple reports.

McGriff, who was hired by coach Hugh Freeze in December, is one of two defensive backs coaches the Tigers have employed, with safeties coach Zac Etheridge being the other. McGriff is currently in his third stint on the Plains, as he was previously at Auburn in 2016 and from 2019-20.

The news of McGriff temporarily taking a step back was first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. Marcello noted McGriff is dealing with a "personal matter" and that he will still be “working with the team daily.”

With an on-field position opening up, Marcello also reported that special teams coordinator Tanner Burns would be moving into that spot.

Burns followed Freeze to Auburn from Liberty in December.

