Auburn football's run defense was putrid in 2022. Here's how the Tigers worked to address it

AUBURN — A lot went wrong for Auburn football in 2022.

The Tigers, who missed a bowl game for the first time in nearly a decade, had a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio, combined to complete 51.6% of their throws and only one pass-catcher came close to 500 receiving yards, as Ja'Varrius Johnson logged 493 on 26 receptions. LSU transfer Koy Moore was second on the team in receiving yards with 314.

And that's just offensively.

Auburn had a whole other set of issues on the defensive side, highlighted by its inability to force turnovers and, perhaps more importantly, stop the run. AU allowed opponents to rush for 172.7 yards a game, the worst mark it's recorded in that stat since former coach Gene Chizik's last season in 2012 (197.6).

The Tigers allowed 189.2 rushing yards under Chizik in 2011, but before that, they hadn't given up more than 170 yards on the ground since the last season of former coach Doug Barfield's tenure in 1980 (172.7). Dating back to the Pat Dye era, Auburn's performance against the run in 2023 was its third-worst in more than four decades.

That resulted in a 5-7 overall record, a 2-6 mark in conference play and a fired coach, as Bryan Harsin was relieved of his duties following an uninspiring loss to Arkansas in October. The Tigers were improved against the run under interim head coach Cadillac Williams — they allowed 91.3 yards a game over the last four contests — but those numbers were skewed, playing pass-heavy offenses like Mississippi State and Western Kentucky down the stretch.

In an attempt to address the issue this offseason, new coach Hugh Freeze and his staff went out and added three transfer defensive linemen in Lawrence Johnson (Purdue), Mosiah Nasili-Kite (Maryland) and Justin Rogers (Kentucky). Nasili-Kite is expected to be a key piece of the rotation on the line, and Rogers looks in line to start.

Johnson had a 57.0 grade against the run last season, per Pro Football Focus. Nasili-Kite graded out at 64.1 and Rogers led the way at 70.9. For reference, Auburn's starting defensive line in the final game of the 2022 season against Alabama featured Colby Wooden (67.9) at defensive end, Jayson Jones (66.6) at nose tackle and Marcus Harris (67.1) at defensive tackle.

Auburn's starting defensive line at A-Day on April 8 was a trio of Jones, Rogers and Harris.

The Tigers also added a few off-ball linebackers from the portal in Austin Keys from Ole Miss and Larry Nixon III from North Texas. Keys had a 64.5 grade against the run in 2022, while Nixon was given a 71.2. Auburn's most used linebackers from a season ago were Owen Pappoe (59.5), Cam Riley (53.1) and Wesley Steiner (60.4).

The way in which the Tigers deploy their linebackers should help, too. The last staff didn't rotate personnel at the position much, giving Pappoe 806 of the 859 available defensive snaps. Riley had 477, Steiner had 348 and no other linebacker was on the field for a notable amount of time.

That'll change with new linebackers coach Josh Aldridge, or so he says. He told reporters in April that he wants a rotation of five or six LBs, with the top two taking about 45 snaps a game, the next duo getting 25-30 and one guy around 10-15, keeping his corps fresh.

Looking at the numbers associated with Aldridge's boss — defensive coordinator Ron Roberts — paints a confusing picture, though. In his last 10 seasons as either a head coach or defensive coordinator, Roberts has given up an average of 167.2 rushing yards a game across 125 contests.

In five of those seasons, he led a defense that held opposing offenses below that 170-yards-per-game marker. In the other five campaigns, however, opponents broke through, with the worst case coming at Baylor in 2021, as the Bears let up 219.1 yards per game on the ground.

The year prior to that? Baylor only allowed 90.3.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

