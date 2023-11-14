Auburn football's Jalen McLeod is finally healthy, and that's bad news for opposing QBs

AUBURN — The numbers pop off the stat sheet already, but going deeper makes the performance look even more ridiculous.

Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod had himself a day in Auburn football's 48-10 trouncing of Arkansas on Saturday, racking up nine total tackles — four of which were for a loss — three sacks and a forced fumble. The gaudy production was good enough for McLeod to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

But taking it a step further: McLeod played 28 snaps in the blowout win, and seven of them were in true pass-rush scenarios, according to Pro Football Focus. He played run defense 13 times and the other eight plays he dropped back into coverage.

That means he logged a sack 42.9% of the time he pinned his ears back and locked onto the quarterback. He was also credited by PFF with a QB hurry, which means he effected the quarterback in more than half of his opportunities.

"I think you're just now seeing with Jalen McLeod what we saw at the beginning of fall camp, truthfully," coach Hugh Freeze said at his weekly press conference Monday. "It's taken him this long to get over that high ankle sprain. I think the last few weeks, you watch practice and you're like, 'He's getting close to 100% now.'"

McLeod isn't getting closer anymore. He's officially arrived at 100%, or so he says.

"It feels amazing," McLeod said. "I feel like my old self, how I felt in fall camp. Flying around every play. No injuries, none of that."

McLeod suffered his injury in the preseason. He was held out of Auburn's season opener against UMass on Sept. 2 and returned at Cal a week later. He's appeared in every game since, but he didn't quite have the impact he thought he was capable of for the majority of those contests.

A member of the 2022 All-Sun Belt third team during his time at Appalachian State, McLeod felt he could make a real difference for the Tigers after transferring in May and provide the peanut butter — pass rush — to the secondary's jelly — pass coverage.

"It was definitely frustrating," McLeod said of his slow recovery. "... I'd be mad, I'd say: 'I have to get this ankle right. I have to get this ankle right.' (The defensive coaches would) say: 'You're going to get there. You're going to get there.'

"And I got there. Having them in my ear and saying players go through this all the time definitely took some weight off my shoulders, but it was definitely frustrating because I had expectations coming in."

Auburn football jack linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) and freshman defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) during a game between the Tigers and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Nov. 11, 2023.

McLeod received a career-best 93.1 overall defensive grade from PFF for what he was able to do against the Razorbacks. That comes one week after he popped against Vanderbilt and was given an 80.1, which was a season-best mark for McLeod up to that point.

The ascent of the former Mountaineer has allowed an already stout Tigers defense to really step up even more during Auburn's three-game winning streak. The Tigers have held SEC opponents to less than 16 points for three straight weeks, and Ole Miss, which averages more than 36 points per game, was held to 28 in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 21.

"We call it peanut butter and jelly, defensive front and DBs playing together," junior defensive back Keionte Scott said Saturday after the Arkansas win. "It was great to have those boys playing upfront."

With Alabama looming, Auburn's defense must continue to combine to make those sandwiches.

"It feels good," McLeod said of winning SEC Defensive Player of the Week. "The only thing I can say is I have to keep having those games. Maybe not that exact stat line, but my goal is to be somewhere close to it next week (against New Mexico State) and then Iron Bowl.

"That's my biggest goal: Stack good games with one another."

