Auburn football's Hugh Freeze wants QB choices down to two within 10 days of fall camp

NASHVILLE — When it comes to Auburn football's quarterback situation, coach Hugh Freeze would like the running down to two players fairly quickly.

"Look, (redshirt freshman QB) Hank Brown I love. He can make every throw," Freeze said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. "But realistically, you can’t get four kids reps in camp. So it’s probably going to be those other three for the first 10 days, trying to get enough reps to where we get it down to at least two guys and then move from there."

The three in contention: Brown; incumbent starter Robby Ashford and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

2023 RECRUITS: Hugh Freeze, Auburn football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Follow our live coverage

NEW TERMINOLOGY: Why Auburn's Hugh Freeze made a change after talking 'too much ball' with Alabama and Georgia

Ashford claimed the position last season, logging 1,613 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns to go along with 710 yards and another seven scores on the ground.

Thorne, a junior from Naperville, Illinois, has appeared in 29 career games, throwing for nearly 6,500 yards and 55 total touchdowns.

“I’m an optimist,” Freeze said. “We’ve been able to do things with quarterbacks everywhere we’ve been and produce good enough results to win”

Advertisement

Freeze noted that it will create great competition among Ashford, Thorne and Brown.

“I haven’t coached (them) a single practice yet, so it would be unfair for me to act like I knew where everybody stood,” Freeze said.

With Thorne, Freeze was impressed by his attention to detail, the desire to learn the systems, and his leadership skills.

“One of the first questions he asked me, could I get someone to get a picture of everyone that works in the building and their name because he wants to know their name?” Freeze said. “He’s just got some intrinsic things about him that you really like that I know is going to enhance that room.”

Advertisement

For Ashford, Freeze said that they’ve been challenging him since he has been part of the program.

“On great teams, you’re never going to be the only guy that should be competing,” Freeze said. “Hopefully, he handles it well because I do think Robby Ashford helps us win football games.”

Reach sports writer Jerry Jiang at JJiang@gannett.com or on Twitter @j_jiang30

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze wants two Tigers quarterbacks soon