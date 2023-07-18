Auburn football's Hugh Freeze updates statuses of Daquayvious Sorey, Quientrail Jamison-Travis

NASHVILLE — Three-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey and junior college defensive lineman Quientrail "Bobby" Jamison-Travis, both players who committed to Auburn football this offseason, have not yet joined the Tigers, coach Hugh Freeze said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

"I feel really good about Bobby right now," Freeze said. "He's finishing up his work and it looks promising there. Not (feeling) quite as good about Sorey."

"Love his tape, love his tape," Freeze said of Jamison-Travis. "You can't have enough depth. When you watch, right now − let's just call it how it is − when you watch Georgia play, they're going to roll in one and then another, and another, and it ain't much difference to them. And we've got to get back to that point. You just can't have enough depth there."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW ALONG: Hugh Freeze, Auburn football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Follow our live coverage

CHANGING TERMINOLOGY: Why Auburn's Hugh Freeze made a change after talking 'too much ball' with Alabama and Georgia

Asked about potentially re-recruiting Sorey, who was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 471 player in the Class of 2023, if he doesn't make it in before the season begins, Freeze left the door open.

"Whoever the best players are in the country, we’re going to try to go after them," Freeze said. "And if he’s one of those, sure."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Will Daquayvious Sorey, Quientrail Jamison-Travis join Auburn football?