Auburn football's Hugh Freeze says 'university deserves a better effort' after NMSU loss

AUBURN — The wind is officially no longer behind the sails of Auburn football.

After beating Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas to rebound from a four-game losing skid, the Tigers suffered one of their worst losses in recent history to New Mexico State. The Aggies crushed Auburn from the jump and ran away with Saturday's contest, 31-10, in Jordan-Hare Stadium ahead of the Iron Bowl.

"As good as last week felt and as complete as we played in all three phases, it was the exact opposite today," coach Hugh Freeze said postgame. "And it’s very disappointing. Our university deserves a better effort than that and that’s my job to make sure they get that and we did not today."

Was the lack of success mainly because of a lack of effort or an inability to execute?

"It's hard to say. I mean, you're not going to execute if you're not giving great effort," Freeze said. "So it probably goes hand-in-hand. I thought our receivers ran routes in slow-motion tonight, did not get out of their breaks at the top end. We didn't protect well. There's nothing positive that I can say about tonight."

ONE OR THE OTHER: Did Auburn football look past New Mexico State? If not, it's going to be an ugly Iron Bowl

'A WHOLE-FAMILY DECISION': Why DJ James returned to Auburn football for 2023 season

New Mexico State outgained Auburn by more than 200 yards.

"They wanted it more than us, flat out," senior safety Jaylin Simpson said. "They just wanted it more than us."

The Aggies were previously 0-24 against SEC competition. Their victory over Auburn gives them nine wins this season, which is the second most in program history behind the 11 they won in 1960.

"They just wanted it more than us today," tight end Rivaldo Fairweather said. "I don’t know what the energy was, but you never underestimate an opponent. They wanted it more than us today and we’ve just got to be better. ...

"It’s surprising. I never expected that or nothing. But we’re just going to learn from it and come back harder. Going into next game, we’ve just got to have a different mentality and just come harder."

The 31 points New Mexico State posted is the second most the Tigers have surrendered all season, with LSU's 48-point performance in October being the only game in which Auburn's defense allowed more.

"It definitely does," Keionte Scott said of the Aggies "wanting it more." "I feel like that’s not our style of play and as a defense, I feel like we’ve got to do better.

"We didn’t play our best game."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football's Hugh Freeze says AU deserves better after NMSU loss