Auburn football's Hugh Freeze on recruiting: 'We're going to get some big catches'

AUBURN — Auburn football currently has 18 players committed in the Class of 2024, a haul that's rated by the 247Sports Composite as the 16th-best in the country. The Tigers added a big fish to that group Saturday, as four-star edge defender Jamonta Waller flipped his pledge from Florida to Auburn.

And there's still more to come, if you believe coach Hugh Freeze.

"We're going to get some big catches between now and December 20," Freeze said on Tiger Talk on Thursday. "I believe that."

Dec. 20 is Early Signing Day, meaning recruits who have verbally committed to programs can sign their National Letter of Intent and officially become members of the team they are pledged to. In addition to Waller, who is a top-75 prospect, Auburn's Class of 2024 is highlighted by a couple of five-star recruits — wide receiver Perry Thompson and linebacker Demarcus Riddick — and four-star quarterback Walker White.

'A WHOLE-FAMILY DECISION': Why DJ James returned to Auburn football for 2023 season

PASS RUSH: Auburn football's Jalen McLeod is finally healthy, and that's bad news for opposing QBs

Freeze also explained how blowing out Arkansas on Saturday, 48-10, to reach bowl eligibility will help him when talking to prospects.

"You have something to point to in recruiting to say, 'Hey, we're not that far off. Just come help us,'" Freeze said.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will have the opportunity to host recruits on visits for games twice more this season, with the first chance coming against New Mexico State (8-3, 6-1 C-USA) on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn will then host Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25 (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS).

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Hugh Freeze: Auburn football recruiting will 'get some big catches'