Auburn football's Hugh Freeze makes in-home visit with 5-star safety KJ Bolden

Auburn football recently flipped five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman away from Texas A&M on Friday, but the Tigers and coach Hugh Freeze don't yet look satisfied with Early Signing Day approaching.

Freeze and his staff are still working to pry away a couple more commitments from other programs, evidenced by the in-home visit Freeze took with five-star safety KJ Bolden on Wednesday. Bolden, who is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 senior recruit in the country and the nation's best safety, has been been pledged to Florida State since August.

Bolden attends Buford High School in Georgia. He chose the Seminoles over Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State.

First in home visit with my guy 🦅 @CoachHughFreeze pic.twitter.com/IoWOUQrihS — Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) December 6, 2023

One of the visits Bolden has taken to Auburn included a trip to the Plains for Big Cat Weekend in July, about a week before he committed to Florida State.

"This visit right here, it definitely raised Auburn a lot," Bolden said at the time. "I had an interview probably like four days ago and I had a school in my head, but now that I came down here, that kind of changed a little bit. I've got to go back home and re-think about it. The way coach Freeze gave me that great talk in the office, he definitely almost had me commit today."

Auburn currently has the No. 11 recruiting haul in the Class of 2024, a group that's highlighted by Coleman, five-star receiver Perry Thompson, top-75 edge defender Jamonta Waller and four-star quarterback Walker White, among others.

"Other schools are getting all these big DB recruits right now," Bolden said in July. "Auburn hasn't gotten that one huge DB recruit that could take them over the board. (Freeze) was like, 'Why not come in and make history and be different than everybody else?' That pitch is crazy, for sure. Who would not want to go to school and be the man of the school?"

Auburn receiver Camden Brown reposted Bolden's picture with Freeze, adding a caption that read: "We need Kj!"

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Hugh Freeze takes visit to Auburn football recruiting target KJ Bolden