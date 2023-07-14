Was Auburn football's Hugh Freeze considered to replace Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee in 2021?

It took Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze just more than five years to break back into the SEC after his stint with Ole Miss ended in 2017. The Tigers, after firing Bryan Harsin this past October, tabbed Freeze to be their next coach about a month later on Nov. 28.

But Freeze may have been able to return to the SEC even earlier, as he was at least on former Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer's shortlist of candidates to replace Jeremy Pruitt at UT in 2021, according to a report from Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Freeze was one of 16 people named in an internal email by Fulmer obtained by the News Sentinel as potential candidates to take over the program. Joining Freeze on the list was Florida's Billy Napier and South Carolina's Shane Beamer, among others. Tennessee eventually named Josh Heupel as its next coach on Jan. 21, 2021, three days after Fulmer retired.

The report also said some of the candidates on Fulmer's list had a comment beside their names in the email, which was sent on Jan. 11, 2021. Alongside Freeze's name was the word "baggage," per the report. When Pruitt was fired in January 2021, Freeze had wrapped up his second season at Liberty, leading the Flames to a 10-1 record in 2020 and a victory over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.

That "baggage" likely relates to the end of Freeze's time at Ole Miss, as the coach resigned in 2017 following a scandal regarding recruiting violations and contacting numbers associated with escort services using a phone provided by the university.

The opening at Tennessee stemmed from an investigation into Pruitt and the Vols for NCAA major recruiting violations. The NCAA handed down punishments Friday, hitting Pruitt with a six-year show-cause penalty and penalizing seven other assistant coaches and staff members.

