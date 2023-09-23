Auburn football's DJ James, Damari Alston exit Texas A&M game with injuries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Auburn football may be down a productive running back against Texas A&M, as sophomore running back Damari Alston was lit up on a toss play and was slow to get up in the first quarter.

Alston remained on the ground before eventually getting up and walking off with a towel over his head and trainers by his side. Texas A&M thought Alston fumbled the ball and returned the drop for a would-be touchdown, but the referees ruled it an incompletion and Auburn was forced to settle for a punt.

On the drive immediately before Alston's injury, starting quarterback DJ James exited with what appeared to be an arm injury. He spent a considerable amount of time in the medical tent before eventually returning to the field later in the game.

