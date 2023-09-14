Auburn football's defense has been an unexpected strength. Is it sustainable?

AUBURN — Auburn football pulled off a historic feat in a win over Cal on Saturday.

The Tigers topped the Golden Bears, 14-10. It was undoubtedly an ugly game, and even coach Hugh Freeze admitted afterward the contest didn't go as he expected. But Auburn's defensive unit shined, as the Tigers allowed 160 passing yards and Cal, despite registering 78 offensive snaps, mustered just 3.5 yards a play.

Auburn hadn't allowed so few points to an out-of-conference foe in the Power Five since Jan. 1, 2003, when the Tigers held Penn State to nine points in the Capital One Bowl. Auburn had the No. 13 scoring defense in the country that season, allowing 17.8 points a game; the only SEC schools better were Georgia (15.1), Alabama (15.4) and Tennessee (17.5). The Tigers also gave up an average of 328.2 yards a week, good for No. 26 nationally.

But that 2003 unit accumulated those numbers over the course of 13 games. This year's squad, of course, has only played two teams — UMass and Cal — and neither entered the season with particularly high expectations; the Minutemen have an over/under of 2.5 wins, per BetMGM. Cal's win total is set at five.

But the performances against each, especially versus the Golden Bears, were impressive.

With Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, who spent the previous eight seasons coaching Tulsa, running the show offensively, the widely held belief entering 2023 was the Tigers would be able to score points. The season would hinge on the defense.

But that’s not exactly been the case.

That original thought process only grew through the preseason. Auburn named Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne as its starter, and Freeze discussed how effective the Tigers were at running the ball in scrimmages, which made him nervous about his defensive front.

Cal running back Jaydn Ott even talked some smack before the game, saying the film he watched didn't match the cache associated with Auburn's name.

"I guess they were supposed to run the ball on us or something," senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris said sarcastically after limiting Cal's running backs to 117 yards on 32 attempts — less than four yards a carry.

Harris has been one of Auburn's most used defenders. He's been on the field for 88 defensive snaps through the first two games, per Pro Football Focus. That's the most among defensive lineman on the Tigers' roster, with Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite trailing him at 83 and Jayson Jones following at 61. Justin Rogers (39) and Lawrence Johnson (34) round out the top five.

Harris, Jones, Rogers, and Lawrence have all earned overall defensive grades from PFF of 61.8 or higher. A grade of 60.0 is considered average. Jones sticks out with a 71.1 overall grade and a 73.0 mark against the run.

UMass Minuteman running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (15) is gang tackled by Auburn defenders during their game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday September 2, 2023.

But the real stars have been behind the defensive line. Defensive back Donovan Kaufman, who forced a fumble in both games, has a team-high 92.3 overall defensive grade in 71 snaps. His grade against the run is a 96.6. The system maxes out at 100.

Junior linebacker Eugene Asante, despite having a lower grade than Kaufman (83.5), has arguably not only been Auburn's best defender, but the best player on the team period through Week 2. His team-high 18 tackles are tied for the sixth most in the SEC, and he logged a sack against both UMass and Cal.

Asante's showing versus the Golden Bears earned him SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors: "Eugene Asante played his tail off," Freeze said Monday.

Asante doesn't have a takeaway, but the Tigers have already forced five turnovers. They had 13 all of last season.

"Did we improve from Week 1 to Week 2? Absolutely," Freeze said of his defense. "Now, are we fixed yet and ready to say we're fixing to dominate and hold every opponent to 10 points? I would like to say that, but that's not accurate.

"We've got to keep working because there are tougher tasks ahead."

