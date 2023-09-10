Is Auburn football's comeback win over Cal a sign of resiliency, or a bad omen for SEC play?

BERKELEY, Cal. — Two things can be true.

No. 1: Auburn football made the necessary plays to beat Cal on the road, beginning the coach Hugh Freeze era with a 2-0 record.

And No. 2: The Tigers, specifically on offense, looked ugly doing it.

Auburn had to grind to top the Golden Bears on Saturday, forcing fans to not only stay up for a start time tied for the latest in program history, but to also sweat; the Tigers trailed for nearly the entire second half, only leading for the final 6:31 after Rivaldo Fairweather's clutch touchdown catch from Payton Thorne to put Auburn up, 14-10.

"I'm so proud of our kids and staff," Freeze said following the win. "I don't think we could have played any uglier or sloppier on offense. I'm really proud of our defense and the plan that Ron (Roberts) and his staff had. ...

"All the credit goes to that side of the ball tonight. Just like I tell them, there could be nights where we score 50, or there's going to be times where we hold them to 10 and we've got to score 11. This was one of those nights with how poorly we played on offense. Listen, it's hard to win college football games when you play particularly good college football teams. I think Cal has a good one, and you'll see that as the year goes on."

Maybe Freeze is right. Maybe the Golden Bears are better than their 4-8 record from a season ago; after all, Cal brought in the No. 20 portal class in the country this offseason, per 247Sports, and dropped a whopping 58 points on North Texas in Week 1.

The Golden Bears return a few key contributors, too, like running back Jaydn Ott, who earned All-Freshman honors in 2022. Ott rushed for 78 yards on 20 carries against Auburn before exiting the game after taking a scary fall.

Or maybe Freeze is wrong. Maybe Cal is one of the weaker opponents on Auburn's schedule in 2023. And maybe the win, while gutsy, should be more a cause for concern than anything else.

The second option may be the frightening reality. The Tigers are the only team in the country set to play five teams ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Certainly those teams pose a tougher threat than Cal, right?

The answer is more than likely yes.

But it's up to Auburn to evolve offensively and prove a sweat-inducing win against the Golden Bears was more of a hiccup than the norm.

"In the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity," junior linebacker Eugene Asante, who had 12 tackles and a sack, said when asked about Auburn's defense bailing out its offense. "Everybody sees this chaotic scene, but there’s an opportunity to put water to the fire and cover our brother’s backs. We are our brother’s keeper.

"That’s the biggest thing, just not being frustrated. Not being disappointed. But just going out there with a positive mindset and just playing play after play.”

Freeze added: We're far from perfect, and we're not where we need to be and all of that. But I do think our kids are playing hard for Auburn and for the Auburn people.

"We don't take that for granted, man."

