Auburn footballs adds commitment from 2026 WR Denairius Gray

AUBURN — Auburn football has earned its second commitment in the Class of 2026.

The Tigers picked up a pledge Monday evening from wide receiver Denairius Gray, who is unranked by three of the four major recruiting sites − 247Sports, ESPN and On3 − but has a four-star distinction from Rivals. Gray attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.

Gray, who is listed at 6-foot-1, joins offensive lineman Kail Ellis as prospects committed to the Tigers in the Class of 2026. Auburn also currently holds eight commitments in the Class of 2025, a collection of talent that's tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 3 haul in the country.

The Tigers recently inked 18 scholarship freshman during the early signing period for the Class of 2024. It's a group that's headlined by a couple of five-star receivers in Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson and ranked No. 7 in the country.

Rivals credits Gray with holding 24 total offers. Programs listed include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M, among others.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting lands 2026 WR Denairius Gray